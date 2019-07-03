DU admissions: studentsheave a sigh of relief

The intervention of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu into the issue of AP students being unable to apply for institutions under Delhi University (DU) has brought relief to the aspirants on Tuesday.

Following the discussions with the Vice-President, DU authorities have sent emails and SMSes to all the students from AP to download the marks from State’s Intermediate Board and upload them while applying for admission in DU.

Advice to Minister

Taking note of the problem being faced by a number of Telugu students, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday called the Union Minister for Human Resources Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to his chambers in Rajya Sabha and advised him to consider issuing an advisory to the Boards of Higher Secondary Education or Intermediate of all the States to provide marks in addition to the grades to facilitate admissions into central universities, according to a press release from the Press Information Bureau.

He said such an arrangement will enable respective universities calculate the percentage obtained by the candidates.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu also discussed the issue with DU Vice-Chancellor (VC), Yogesh Kumar Tyagi and Dean, Students Welfare, Rajeev Gupta.

Subsequent to the Vice President’s intervention, DU authorities took up the matter with the officials concerned, the release said.

The Vice-Chancellor also assured that the interests of the students would be protected and admissions would be based on marks percentage and not on grades and CGPA.

Students from AP submitted a representation to the Vice President seeking resolution of the problem while seeking admission in DU a few days ago.

While the Board of Intermediate Education, AP, uses a grading method, DU applications seek percentage of marks obtained.