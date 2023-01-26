DSPs of Dhone, Kurnool ACB among 15 from A.P. to win police medals

January 26, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - KURNOOL

Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy and Dhone Sub-Divisional Police Officer Yerram Sreenivasa Reddy will be among 15 personnel from Andhra Pradesh to receive the police medals presented for meritorious service at the national level on Republic Day.

Andhra Pradesh Additional DGP Atul Singh and Andhra Pradesh Special Police 6th Battallion Mangalagiri Reserve Sub-Inspector Sangam Venkata Rao will receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, a native of Kurnool and working as Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, will also receive the Police Medal for Gallantry in that State. This is the fourth time Mr. Sundeep will receive a police medal in his 8-year career.