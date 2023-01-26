HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

DSPs of Dhone, Kurnool ACB among 15 from A.P. to win police medals

January 26, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
Police Medal for Gallantry winner G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, an IPS officer from Kurnool, who is posted as SSP at Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. -

Police Medal for Gallantry winner G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, an IPS officer from Kurnool, who is posted as SSP at Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. - | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy and Dhone Sub-Divisional Police Officer Yerram Sreenivasa Reddy will be among 15 personnel from Andhra Pradesh to receive the police medals presented for meritorious service at the national level on Republic Day.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Kurnool DSP J. Siva Narayana Swamy.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Kurnool DSP J. Siva Narayana Swamy. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Additional DGP Atul Singh and Andhra Pradesh Special Police 6th Battallion Mangalagiri Reserve Sub-Inspector Sangam Venkata Rao will receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. 

G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, a native of Kurnool and working as Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, will also receive the Police Medal for Gallantry in that State. This is the fourth time Mr. Sundeep will receive a police medal in his 8-year career. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.