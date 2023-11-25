DSP (ISW) passes away while trekking

November 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUMALA

In an unfortunate incident, Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) DSP Krupakar on Sunday suffered a heart attack and died on the Srivari Mettu footpath leading to Tirumala.

Reaching the 1805th step of the temple, Mr. Krupakar developed a sudden pain in his heart and collapsed. Rattled at the unforeseen incident, his accompanying colleagues immediately rushed him to TTD-run Aswini Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He hailed from Poranki near Vijayawada was reportedly deputed for Prime minister Modi’s tour around the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.