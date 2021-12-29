DSIR contemplates more partners for PRISM to promote innovation

TIRUPATI

29 December 2021 00:11 IST

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) is contemplating an increase in the number of partner institutes across the country to promote innovation under its flagship Promoting innovations in Individuals, Startups and MSMEs (PRISM) scheme.

At present, PRISM’s TePP Outreach Cluster Innovation Centre (TOCIC) is available with eleven organisations, including State-run universities and prestigious research organisations. “We are planning to hike the number of partners to 30,” says Ramanuj Banerjee, member secretary – PRISM, Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

In a conversation with The Hindu on the sidelines of the PRISM advisory committee meeting held recently at the Tirupati-based Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), Dr. Banerjee said the number of partner institutions was brought down from 36 to eleven a couple of years ago, owing to an embargo on private institutions and social organisations. However, with the COVID-induced financial crunch having a telling effect on spending, the development is expected to take a little more time to gain shape.

PRISM provides handholding to the innovator from the concept to prototype stage. The success rate of PRISM-supported prototypes is 70%, which is on par with global average. To a query on the impact of the final product in the market, Dr. Banerjee observed that it would depend on its competitiveness vis-a-vis the ones already available in the market. “Our PRISM-developed products have a success rate of 3-4%, which is quite below the global average of 7%, but certainly better than India’s average of 2%,” he remarked.

Dr. Banerjee also underscored the need for cohesive collaboration with academia and industry to give a meaningful shape to innovation.

“People with an out-of-the-box idea can approach us for translating their concept into a marketable product. Literacy or knowledge of English language is no advantage or a barrier. The funding will be credited directly into the beneficiary’s account, giving enough leeway to innovate,” he explained.

Pat for SPMVV

The top scientist appreciated SPMVV for being number one for two consecutive years in promoting innovation. “The top-notch research institutes among the partners’ list are impressive on paper and in the design-level, but SPMVV is aggressive on taking the product to the final stage,” he lauded.