DSC-qualified candidates taken into custody during ‘Chalo CM’s Camp Office’ protest in Vijayawada

February 11, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The police took the DSC qualified candidates into custody when they tried to organise a ‘Chalo Chief Minister’s Camp Office’ programme on February 11 (Sunday).

The protestors, led by All India Youth Federation (AIYF), planned to take out a ‘Chalo Chief Minister’s Camp Office’ rally demanding that the government fill all the vacant 25,000 teacher posts in the State.

The police took the AIYF activists and the DSC-qualified candidates into custody and shifted them to the nearby police stations.

Speaking on the occasion, AIYF leader L. Govinda Rajulu said the number of vacant teacher posts in the State was around 25,000 but the government issued notification for filling up only 6,100 posts, which is “nothing but an election stunt”.

During his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to fill all the vacant posts in the State, but failed to fulfil it, said AIYF State secretariat member Sk. Munna.

The protestors demanded issue of a fresh notification for filling up all the 25,000 teacher posts.

AIYF leaders L. Sai, S, Mohan Prasad, K. Karthik, G. Ajay, V. Raju and others were among those who participated in the protest.

