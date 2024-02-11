GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DSC-qualified candidates taken into custody during ‘Chalo CM’s Camp Office’ protest in Vijayawada

The protestors demand that the government fill all the vacant 25,000 teacher posts in Andhra Pradesh

February 11, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
AIYF activists being detained by the police during the ‘Chalo CM’s Camp Office’ protest in Vijayawada on Sunday.

AIYF activists being detained by the police during the ‘Chalo CM’s Camp Office’ protest in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The police took the DSC qualified candidates into custody when they tried to organise a ‘Chalo Chief Minister’s Camp Office’ programme on February 11 (Sunday).

The protestors, led by All India Youth Federation (AIYF), planned to take out a ‘Chalo Chief Minister’s Camp Office’ rally demanding that the government fill all the vacant 25,000 teacher posts in the State.

The police took the AIYF activists and the DSC-qualified candidates into custody and shifted them to the nearby police stations.

Speaking on the occasion, AIYF leader L. Govinda Rajulu said the number of vacant teacher posts in the State was around 25,000 but the government issued notification for filling up only 6,100 posts, which is “nothing but an election stunt”.

During his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to fill all the vacant posts in the State, but failed to fulfil it, said AIYF State secretariat member Sk. Munna.

The protestors demanded issue of a fresh notification for filling up all the 25,000 teacher posts.

AIYF leaders L. Sai, S, Mohan Prasad, K. Karthik, G. Ajay, V. Raju and others were among those who participated in the protest.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.