DSC notification will be issued every year, if TDP is voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, says Nara Lokesh

February 11, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday promised to issue DSC notification every year for recruitment of teachers, if the TDP is voted to power in the 2024 general elections. He alleged that the YSRCP government betrayed B. Ed. candidates by not issuing notifications in the last four years.

Mr. Lokesh’s Sankharavam tour in North Andhra region began on Sunday morning in Ichchapuram. The border town of Andhra Pradesh is a stronghold of the TDP, which won from the constituency in the last general elections.

Mr. Lokesh, who could not complete his padayatra in North Andhra districts, chose to hold public meetings in the name of Sankharavam. Speaking at the public meeting organised at Rajavari ground, Mr. Lokesh alleged that all sections of society lost faith on the present government. “Srikakulam has become an underdeveloped area with the neglect of irrigation projects. TDP will focus on irrigation and provide water for lakhs of acres in the district. Problems being faced by cashew farmers will also be addressed by providing remunerative price for cashew nuts and giving financial assistance to them,’‘ Mr. Lokesh said.

He alleged that there was no security to people of Andhra Pradesh and it was evident with the concerns expressed by Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, sister of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Lokesh exuded confidence that the party would come to power with a thumping majority as the ruling YSRCP failed to develop the State. He said that people were eagerly waiting to vote for TDP as they were fed up with the misrule of the YSRCP government

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh interacted with the party workers. He felicitated 50 activists, who are active in using the TDP’s app and publicising the party’s latest manifesto named as ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyatku Guarantee’.

TDP State president K .Atchannaidu and Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu expressed happiness over the good response to Mr. Lokesh meetings.

In the evening, Mr. Lokesh addressed public meetings in Palasa and Tekkali constituencies. He would address public meetings in various constituencies of Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Monday.

