DSC candidates thank Jagan
A delegation of 1998 DSC candidates met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office on Wednesday, and thanked him for clearing the hurdles for their appointment. They felicitated the Chief minister for solving their problems as promised during his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 elections. MLC T. Kalpalatha Reddy was present.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.