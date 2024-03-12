ADVERTISEMENT

DSC-2024 exams in Andhra Pradesh to be conducted from March 30 to April 30

March 12, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on March 12 (Tuesday) announced changes in the schedule for the District Selection Committee (DSC)- 2024 examinations being conducted to fill 6,100 vacant teacher posts in the government schools in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, the Minister said that the examinations, scheduled to start on March 15, would be now conducted from March 30 to April 30.

Informing that the examinations would be held for 14 days in two sessions, the Minister said changes were necessitated in the eligibility criteria for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts and the dates of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and DSC exams because of which the schedule had to be altered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the candidates could exercise their web options for selecting the examination centre from March 20, while the hall tickets could be downloaded from March 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US