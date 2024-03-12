GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DSC-2024 exams in Andhra Pradesh to be conducted from March 30 to April 30

March 12, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on March 12 (Tuesday) announced changes in the schedule for the District Selection Committee (DSC)- 2024 examinations being conducted to fill 6,100 vacant teacher posts in the government schools in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, the Minister said that the examinations, scheduled to start on March 15, would be now conducted from March 30 to April 30.

Informing that the examinations would be held for 14 days in two sessions, the Minister said changes were necessitated in the eligibility criteria for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts and the dates of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and DSC exams because of which the schedule had to be altered.

He said the candidates could exercise their web options for selecting the examination centre from March 20, while the hall tickets could be downloaded from March 25.

