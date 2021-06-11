DSC-2008 candidates to be appointed as SGTs

SSC, Inter exams only after COVID-19 subsides, says Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said the government had approved appointment of 2,193 candidates from the 2008 DSC batch as Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) after resolving the case pending in the court for 12 long years.

At a press conference, the Minister recalled that there were problems in appointments after releasing the notification for 2008 DSC candidates, due to change in the eligibility criteria. Because of this, more than 4,000 B. Ed students lost job opportunities and moved the court seeking justice.

In the 2014 elections, the TDP promised to address the issue but placed it on the back-burner after using them as vote bank, the Minister alleged.

Mr. Suresh said after the YSR Congress Party came to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured that the legal issue was resolved, paving the way for appointment of 2,193 candidates as SGTs. A GO would be issued soon, and the candidates would be appointed after their training, he informed.

Replying to a query, the Minister said 6,361 candidates from the 2018 DSC had also been given appointments. Cases relating to a few other posts were pending in the court, he informed, assuring that 486 more vacant posts of Physical Education Teachers, School Assistants and Telugu Pundits would be filled very soon.

SSC, Inter exams

About the SSC and Intermediate examinations, Mr. Suresh said it would take at least 40 days time complete the exam process. Moreover, students who wanted to appear for competitive exams such as JEE and EAMCET would need time for preparation.

“In the prevailing pandemic situation, it doesn’t seem possible to conduct the exams now,” he said and went on to add: “We will go ahead with our plan to conduct the exams only when the COVID-19 virus subsides. Giving priority to safety of the children and teachers, we will wait for the conducive time to conduct the exams in strict adherence to the COVID protocol.”

The Minister released the syllabus for the Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-2021) exam and said that the same was being made available on the website http://aptet.apcfss.in.

Principal Secretary, School Education B. Rajasekhar, Director Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Regional Joint Director S. Ravindra Reddy and others were present.