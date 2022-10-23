Dry weather ahead of Deepavali boosts hopes of fire cracker traders in Ongole

Intermittent showers for more than a week gave way to bright sunshine on Sunday, boosting hopes of fire cracker traders for a good business on the Deepavali day.

With COVID-19 subsiding, people also are getting ready for a grand Deepavali this year. With the weather system over the Bay of Bengal moving towards the north, cracker traders opened shops on the P.V.R. Boys High School grounds and doled out attractive discounts on the eve of Deepavali Sunday.

Kurnool road, Trunk road and other arterial roads wore a festive look with people coming out of their homes to make purchases for the festival. Hawkers went round the city selling traditional oil lamps.

Meanwhile, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said stern action would be taken against the people indulged in sale of crackers illegally.

In case of any mishaps, people can dial 100 or 101 or drop a Whatsapp message on 9121102266, she said.