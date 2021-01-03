Dry run for COVID vaccination begins

As part of the dry run programme, a paramedic giving a shot to Collector G. Veerapandian in Kurnool.

The trial run for COVID-19 vaccination programme, likely to be scheduled from January-end or early February, was launched at Sriram Nagar Municipal Primary School by District Collector G. Veerapandian on Saturday morning where he said that the administration was ready for vaccinating 6 lakh people in the first phase.

Those who have registered on COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) portal would only be allowed into the centres, Mr. Veerapandian said. Only 25 persons would be asked to come to the centre every two hours through SMS.

As many as 100 persons would be vaccinated every day at each centre. The priority would be given to health care workers, police personnel, municipal staff, those aged above 50 and those below 50 but with co-morbidity.

Totally 15,030 vaccination session sites have been established in Kurnool district. Regional Vaccination Storage Unit at Kurnool will store are all the vials.

The second dose will be given after month on the same day. Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji, Joint Collector Ramsundar Reddy and Joint Collector Welfare Sayyed Khaja along with Trainee IAS officer Nidhi Meena attended the programme.

In Chittoor district, the dry run was held at Chittoor, Madanapalle and Tirupati.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, who inspected the programme at the urban primary health centre at Satyanarayapuram locality, said that the medical and health wing was fully prepared for the vaccination drive at any time.