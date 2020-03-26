Dry ration at doorstep for students

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to provide dry ration at home for the students of all government schools during the lockdown period as part of the Jagananna Goru Muddha (mid-day meal) scheme.

At a review meeting with the officials of the Education Department on Thursday, Mr. Jagan said that the dry ration could be distributed at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries through village and ward volunteers. However, necessary precautions and care should be taken while distributing it. Apart from maintaining quality and standards, ensure that 100% students received the dry ration, he said.