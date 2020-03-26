Andhra Pradesh

Dry ration at doorstep for students

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to provide dry ration at home for the students of all government schools during the lockdown period as part of the Jagananna Goru Muddha (mid-day meal) scheme.

At a review meeting with the officials of the Education Department on Thursday, Mr. Jagan said that the dry ration could be distributed at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries through village and ward volunteers. However, necessary precautions and care should be taken while distributing it. Apart from maintaining quality and standards, ensure that 100% students received the dry ration, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 11:26:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dry-ration-at-doorstep-for-students/article31176719.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY