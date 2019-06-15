Dry Rallapadu lake in Prakasam district triggers migration

Fifty-five-year-old farmer Sivrama Reddy from remote Vasireddypalem village, near Gudlur, was cultivating two crops, including water-intensive paddy, in a year in his five acres of land till a decade ago, thanks to healthy water storage in Rallapadu reservoir.

With no significant inflow into the reservoir in nine of the last 10 years, he is not in a position to grow even cotton, as even the borewells sunk yielded no water.

Except for the infirm people, farmers and farm labourers in scores of villages in the mandals of Gudlur, V.V. Palem and Lingasamudrum have migrated to far away cities and towns to do sundry jobs, including plying of autorickshaws, work in construction sites and run soft drink shops.

Grim situation

But for 2013-14 cropping season, the medium irrigation project did not get good inflows in a decade, recalls Mr. Sivarama Reddy. “We stopped growing crops all these years except in 2016 when we burnt our fingers losing ready-to-harvest crop due to water shortage in the fag end,” he adds.

“The situation is grim this year as even drinking water supply cannot be ensured fully to the people in 79 villages coming under the project,” Rallapadu Parirakshana Samiti president K. Madhava Rao says while staring at the bone dry reservoir. The promised 1.5 tmcft water replenishment from Somasila reservoir through Somasila North canal had not been realised fully yet, he told The Hindu.

Adding fuel to fire, the authorities were going ahead with reverse pumping of water to Nellore district by earmarking ₹11 crore for the purpose without meeting the water needs of people depended upon the project for a living, said a group of farmers in Dharakampadu village, near Gudlur.

“We will have no option but to resort to agitation as water has been allotted even to a proposed paper mill in Ramayapatnam without meeting our demand,”says a farmer N.Subba Rao.