Dry orchards add to A.P. farmers’ woes

Acres of orchards in Andhra Pradesh have gone completely dry while many more are set to go the same way unless the government takes immediate corrective measures.

Orchards in the Penna and Chitravati river belts of the Putluru, Yellanuru and Peddapappuru mandals, and those in the Tadipatri mandal, wear a deserted look. In the Putluru mandal alone, which is among the worst affected, more than 150 acres of sweet lime orchards, besides 350 acres of pomegranate and 500 acres of mango orchards, have dried up while more than double the number are on the verge of collapse.

Pomegranate in over 300 acres and mango orchards in 200 acres have dried up in the Peddapappuru mandal while sapota (chickoo) orchards in several hundreds of acres in the Tadipatri mandal are on the verge of drying up, thanks to dismal ground water levels, truant rainfall and ineffective administration.

The story of the Yellanuru mandal is one of seemingly perennial crop losses, with more than 300 acres of sweet lime orchards going dry. “We are bothered more about drinking water than water for the crops. Only a bountiful rainy season can possibly revive the trees. No amount of protective irrigation wetting can save them at this juncture”, says Srinivas Reddy of the Balapuram village of the Putluru mandal, whose sweet lime orchard has dried up. There isn’t a single leaf on any of the trees.

While the government has been waxing eloquent on saving groundnut crops in lakhs of acres and continuing the good work with respect to other crops as well, reality is tellingly in contrast to the claims.

‘Ineffective mechanism’

“Although we have the required material for protective wetting in the district, we haven't been able to reach the farmers — certainly not all of them — because of ineffective mechanisms. Even though we have ground level staff who continuously monitor the crops, the administrative process is not yet in place,” said a senior officer of the Horticulture Department at Anantapur.