Dry ganja worth ₹2 crore seized from lorry in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 November 2020 00:11 IST

Driver fled, abandoning the vehicle, say police

In a major haul, the district police on Wednesday seized nearly 1,830 kgs of dry ganja from a lorry at K.D. Peta in Golugonda mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

The market value of the recovered contraband is estimated to be around ₹2 crore.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, they conducted checks near the Alluri Park Junction at K.D Peta. Noticing the police teams, the lorry driver stopped the vehicle from a distance and fled. The police said that the lorry was going from Rampula ghat towards KD Peta. The contraband, stuffed in 61 large gunny bags, was hidden under a large tarpaulin sheet.

The police have registered a case. Search teams have been formed to nab the accused.