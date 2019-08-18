Dry borewells do not augur well

Even though the district has been receiving floodwater from both the Tungabhadra and the Krishna rivers, the impact of the deficit rainfall is likely to be significant.

Since the beginning of the monsoon in June, the deficit has been going upwards and experts said the groundwater levels, which plummeted during the summer, would not be sufficiently recharged.

In June, the district received a 21% deficit rainfall and in July it went up to 37%. As of Saturday, the August deficit was at 63%. However, as some rain is expected in the next few days, the deficit is likely to come down.

During the scorching summer of Kurnool, the district authorities had to rely heavily on borewells, rendering them dry. Without proper rains, these borewells would not get recharged.

Deputy Director (DD) of Groundwater and Water Audit Department H.M. Raghu Ram told The Hindu that a significant number of borewells that dried up were seasonal borewells. “They receive water in monsoon, and dry up in the summer,” he said.

According to the data acquired by the groundwater authorities, there are a total of 1,48,771 borewells in 44 of the 54 mandals in the district. Another 600 borewells were dug up as part of the NTR Jalasiri scheme by the previous government.

Road map

The district authorities must come up with a better action plan to implement next summer, to make sure that this year’s drinking water crisis does not repeat. Experts suggested that the lakes fed by the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) canals must be filled to recharge the groundwater levels.

Retired irrigation official Subba Rayudu, who authored a book on how to solve the water crisis in Rayalaseema, said that construction of the Gundrevula reservoir was essential. “The reservoir will increase the groundwater levels in the western parts of the district as well as be a source of drinking water,” he added.

The State government, however, has not given any clarity on the construction of the Gundrevula reservoir.

But local YSR Congress Party leaders said that its construction would take place once the pending projects were completed.