ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk youth jumps into Munneru, goes missing

Published - September 10, 2024 05:56 am IST - NANDIGAMA (NTR DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, Madugula Gopi alias Chanti (20), who was inebriated, reportedly challenged his friend Pasupuleti Rosaiah to jump into the Munneru River, which was in spate, and come back safely. Both the friends jumped into the overflowing river in NTR District on Monday. Rosaiah came back to the shore, while Gopi went missing. Police are searching for the missing person, said Nandigama Town CI, Y.V.L. Naidu.

Body traced

Meanwhile, the Kankipadu police, on Monday, traced the body of Kalidindi Phani Krishna, who drowned in the Budameru canal. A native of Hussain Nagar in Machilipatnam, Phani Krishna was staying in Hyderabad and was in the real estate business. He drowned in the canal when his car was swept away on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US