Drunk youth jumps into Munneru, goes missing

A youth, Madugula Gopi alias Chanti (20), who was inebriated, reportedly challenged his friend Pasupuleti Rosaiah to jump into the Munneru River, which was in spate, and come back safely. Both the friends jumped into the overflowing river in NTR District on Monday. Rosaiah came back to the shore, while Gopi went missing. Police are searching for the missing person, said Nandigama Town CI, Y.V.L. Naidu.

Body traced

Meanwhile, the Kankipadu police, on Monday, traced the body of Kalidindi Phani Krishna, who drowned in the Budameru canal. A native of Hussain Nagar in Machilipatnam, Phani Krishna was staying in Hyderabad and was in the real estate business. He drowned in the canal when his car was swept away on Sunday.

