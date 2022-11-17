‘Drunk’ school bus driver held after stopping vehicle on National Highway near Vijayawada

The Pamarru police on Thursday arrested the private school bus driver, Balaiah, who allegedly drove the vehicle in an inebriated condition.
ADVERTISEMENT
Balaiah, who is working in a private school at Vuyyur in Krishna district, drove the vehicle up to Pamarru and stopped the bus on the National Highway and slept on the road.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
After the students and the villagers alerted the school principal and the police, the Pamarru police took him into custody and registered a case, said Gudivada DSP N. Satyanandam.
Meanwhile, the school management dismissed the driver from service.
ADVERTISEMENT