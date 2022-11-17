  1. EPaper
‘Drunk’ school bus driver held after stopping vehicle on National Highway near Vijayawada

He has been sacked by the school management

November 17, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Pamarru police on Thursday arrested the private school bus driver, Balaiah, who allegedly drove the vehicle in an inebriated condition.

Balaiah, who is working in a private school at Vuyyur in Krishna district, drove the vehicle up to Pamarru and stopped the bus on the National Highway and slept on the road.

After the students and the villagers alerted the school principal and the police, the Pamarru police took him into custody and registered a case, said Gudivada DSP N. Satyanandam.

Meanwhile, the school management dismissed the driver from service.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

