Drunk man tries to kill self outside police station in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

A middle-aged man, reportedly in an inebriated condition, attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze at the Bestavaripeta police station in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The man, Lakshmaiah(32), was taken to the hospital in a critical condition to the district headquarters hospital late on Thursday. He is said to be responding well to the treatment on Friday.

Bestavaripeta Sub-Inspector K. Madhava Rao said Lakshmaiah came to the police station to lodge a complaint against the driver of a cotton-laden van for rash driving. The Station Writer took the complaint on file and asked Lakshmaiah to return later. Reportedly upset with this, he set himself ablaze by by pouring petrol over himself.

The writer, who tried to save him, also sustained injuries in the process and was taken to a hospital in Cumbum.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can dial 9152987821 for counselling.