Drunk man kills co-worker during scuffle over display picture on social media in West Godavari

April 23, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ATTILI (WEST GODAVARI)

A 34-year-old painter was killed allegedly by his co-worker during an argument over changing the display picture of the latter’s social media account, at Attili town in West Godavari district. The incident, which occurred on the night of April 21, came to light on Sunday.

According to the Tanuku police, both Hari Kumar, the suspect, and B. Pavan Kumar, the deceased, were natives of Eluru town and had come to Attili for work. The two were drunk and were preparing to go to sleep on the terrace of a building when the incident occurred.

Pavan Kumar told Hari Kumar, who is also the Eluru town secretary of actor Prabhas fans’ association, to replace Prabhas’ photo with that of Pawan Kalyan as the display picture of his account. This Hari Kumar did not like and hit Pavan Kumar with a log, killing him.

Tanuku circle inspector Ch. Anjaneyulu said the police registered a case and launched an investigation.