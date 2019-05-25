Drunk driving case: driver gets 10-day jail

Srinivasa Rao, the driver of a private travels bus, who was arrested for driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol, has been given a punishment of 10 days imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000.

Deputy Transport Commissioner, Krishna district, E. Meera Prasad, in a statement on Friday, said Srinivasa Rao was held for drunken driving while driving a Visakhapatnam-bound bus from Guntur, with 40 passengers in the bus. He was produced before the eighth metropolitan magistrate on Friday.

Transport Commissioner N. Balasubramanyam, meanwhile, appreciated the alertness of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Jayachandra and presented an incentive to him.

He said Mr. Jaychandra had demonstrated presence of mind after it was found that the driver of the bus carrying 40 passengers, was drunk. He called the bus owner and asked him to send another driver immediately after informing about Srinivasa Rao. He then sent a home guard along with the new driver to ensure passengers’ safety.

After dropping all passengers in their respective destinations in Visakhapatnam, the vehicle was seized at Maddelapalem bus depot.

Mr. Balasubramanyam said bus owners should educate their employees and explain to them how important it was for them to be in fit condition when behind the wheel. He said the department would deal sternly with any such cases and there was no question of pardon.