Drunk driver mows down family of four in Kadapa

The New Year began on a tragic note as a drunk driver mowed down four members of a family sitting around a bonfire along the roadside in Indiranagar in Pendlimarry mandal of Kadapa district in the wee hours of Monday. The driver too lost his life in the mangled car.
The family had put a bonfire and sat around it on Kadapa-Pulivendula main road after cutting cake to welcome the New Year, according to the police. The deceased were identified as Bhaskar (28), Giri (14), Karthik (12), and Lakshmi Narasimha (10) and the car driver Brahmananda Reddy (24). Three others, who sustained injuries are being treated at RIMS hospital.
The RIMS police have registered a case.
