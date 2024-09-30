Drugs ruin youngsters’ lives, says SP, Tollywood actor

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal and Tollywood actor Sai kumar on Monday asked youngsters to avoid using drugs including ganja as it would spoil their lives. As part of the ‘Sankalpam’ programme, both of them administered an oath to college students at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Sai Kumar, who is famous for portraying police characters said that the youngsters who are addicted to drugs spoil their health, relations and growth in life permanently. He lauded Mr. Vakul Jindal’s programme ‘Sankalpam’ which aimed to create awareness to people about the adverse impacts of drug usage.

Mr. Jindal said that the police department aims to make Vizianagaram a drug-free district. Bobbili SP P.Srinivasa Rao, SSS Degree College founder Vasudeva Rao and others were present. Earlier, Mr. Saikumar released ‘Sankalpam’ balloon which caught the attention of people in the town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.