Drugs ruin youngsters’ lives, says SP, Tollywood actor

Published - September 30, 2024 09:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tollywood actor Sai Kumar and SP Vakul Jindal administering oath against usage of drugs in a meeting organised at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

Tollywood actor Sai Kumar and SP Vakul Jindal administering oath against usage of drugs in a meeting organised at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal and Tollywood actor Sai kumar on Monday asked youngsters to avoid using drugs including ganja as it would spoil their lives. As part of the ‘Sankalpam’ programme, both of them administered an oath to college students at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Sai Kumar, who is famous for portraying police characters said that the youngsters who are addicted to drugs spoil their health, relations and growth in life permanently. He lauded Mr. Vakul Jindal’s programme ‘Sankalpam’ which aimed to create awareness to people about the adverse impacts of drug usage.

Mr. Jindal said that the police department aims to make Vizianagaram a drug-free district. Bobbili SP P.Srinivasa Rao, SSS Degree College founder Vasudeva Rao and others were present. Earlier, Mr. Saikumar released ‘Sankalpam’ balloon which caught the attention of people in the town.

