Drugs menace inherited from previous ‘corrupt and criminal’ regime, says A.P. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan  

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan stated in a message on X that drugs turned out to a be big menace in the State, and a comprehensive action plan was needed to tackle those involved in its peddling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is another legacy issue inherited by the NDA Government from the previous corrupt and criminal regime,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, tagging the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A special focus was required to check drug mafia, ganja cultivation, and related criminal activities in the State, he observed.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the alleged seizure of cocaine shipment in the Visakhapatnam port and the links of criminals behind the drugs business elsewhere in the country to a trading company in Vijayawada showed that the drug mafia flourished during the YSRCP term.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.