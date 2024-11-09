 />
Drugs menace inherited from previous ‘corrupt and criminal’ regime, says A.P. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan  

Tagging his post on X to the office of the Union Home Minister, Pawan Kalyan calls for a special focus to check drug mafia, ganja cultivation, and related criminal activities in the State

Published - November 09, 2024 06:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. File

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. File | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan stated in a message on X that drugs turned out to a be big menace in the State, and a comprehensive action plan was needed to tackle those involved in its peddling.

“It is another legacy issue inherited by the NDA Government from the previous corrupt and criminal regime,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, tagging the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A special focus was required to check drug mafia, ganja cultivation, and related criminal activities in the State, he observed.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the alleged seizure of cocaine shipment in the Visakhapatnam port and the links of criminals behind the drugs business elsewhere in the country to a trading company in Vijayawada showed that the drug mafia flourished during the YSRCP term.

