Drugs, ganja seized, three arrested

VIJAYAWADA

10 July 2020 23:34 IST

In a major operation, the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) police seized 17 grams of Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA), a banned drug, ganja and other material from a gang that includes two foreigners at Penamaluru on the city outskirts on Friday.

The arrested include Mohammad Gahel Rasul alias Kabul, a native of Sudan, Yona Liswa Shabani alisa Yona of Tanzania and Koneru Arjun, who settled in Delhi, and now staying at Kamayyatopu in Vijayawada.

The gang was addicted to drugs and ganja and were supplying the banned drugs to the youth in Krishna district and the neighbouring places.

On a tip-off, the CTF team, led by Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao and Assistant Commissioner of Police V.S.N. Varma, conducted the raid and arrested the three who confessed to having links with the drug mafia.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said the accused were smuggling MDMA from Bangaluru and supplying the same to the customers. The accused were arrested on similar charges earlier, he said.

Vigil was stepped up in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate on drug peddlers and addicts, Mr. Srinivasulu said.