ADVERTISEMENT

Drugs, ganja menace | TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh complains to Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer 

July 15, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh requested Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer to urgently intervene in the matter, saying that otherwise the problem would aggravate.

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and others submitting a representation to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on drug and ganja menace, at the Raj Bhavan, in Vijayawada, on July 15. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan, in Vijayawada, on July 15 and complained to him about the growing menace of drug peddling and widespread cultivation of cannabis (ganja) in the State. 

Mr. Lokesh requested the Governor to urgently intervene in the matter, saying that otherwise the problem would aggravate. He pointed out that youth and women were telling him during his Yuva Galam Padayatra that cannabis was easily available anywhere and it posed a danger to society. 

He submitted data related to the availability of cannabis and other drugs, compiled by the TDP, to Mr. Nazeer. Former Ministers Nakka Anand Babu and Kollu Ravindra, Legislative Council former chairman Md. Ahmed Shariff and others were present. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US