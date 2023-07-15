HamberMenu
Drugs, ganja menace | TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh complains to Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer 

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh requested Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer to urgently intervene in the matter, saying that otherwise the problem would aggravate.

July 15, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and others submitting a representation to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on drug and ganja menace, at the Raj Bhavan, in Vijayawada, on July 15.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and others submitting a representation to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on drug and ganja menace, at the Raj Bhavan, in Vijayawada, on July 15. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan, in Vijayawada, on July 15 and complained to him about the growing menace of drug peddling and widespread cultivation of cannabis (ganja) in the State. 

Mr. Lokesh requested the Governor to urgently intervene in the matter, saying that otherwise the problem would aggravate. He pointed out that youth and women were telling him during his Yuva Galam Padayatra that cannabis was easily available anywhere and it posed a danger to society. 

He submitted data related to the availability of cannabis and other drugs, compiled by the TDP, to Mr. Nazeer. Former Ministers Nakka Anand Babu and Kollu Ravindra, Legislative Council former chairman Md. Ahmed Shariff and others were present. 

