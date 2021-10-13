Drug case: 15 served notices for ‘baseless allegations’

Except for the address of Vijayawada-based firm, State has no links with the case: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said that many Central investigation agencies are probing into the case pertaining to seizure of heroine at the Mundra port in Gujarat in which the contraband was shipped on the GSTIN number registered by a Vijayawada-based firm.

According to sources, the police have served defamation notices on about 15 persons including former Minister N. Lokesh and other leaders of the TDP for making ‘baseless allegations’ about the case.

“After the racket was busted, the police conducted raids across the State and clarified that the case has no links with Andhra Pradesh. However, some people are spreading rumours and creating panic. The police will take legal action against those who are tarnishing the image of the State,” the DGP said.

Investigation officers of some agencies have visited the State and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided the Vijayawada-basd firm as part of the investigation, he said.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized 2,998.22 kg of heroin that was being smuggled on the pretext of semi-processed talc stones in two containers at the Mundra port on September 15.

Replying to a question on the Andhra Pradesh links to the case on Tuesday, Mr. Sawang reiterated that the DRI, NIA, NCB, ED, CBI and other organisations were investigating the case. “ However, except for the address of the Vijayawada-based firm, the State is no way related to the case,” he said.