Drug addiction is more dangerous than COVID, says NTR District Collector

Educational institutions should rope in psychologists to counsel students: Dilli Rao

Educational institutions should rope in psychologists to counsel students: Dilli Rao

Drug addiction among the youth has become one of the biggest threats to society and it is more dangerous than the novel coronavirus, said NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Mr. Rao was speaking at the 'Choose Life' symposium organised by the Indian Red Cross Society district chapter on the eve of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Siddhartha Academy auditorium here on Saturday.

He said the consumption of ganja was more in Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and NTR districts in the State. "Earlier, drug abuse and addiction were seen among college students but now it is found among children aged 15. The habit starts with tasting the drug and ends with completely being unable to live without it. It destroys lives," Mr. Rao said.

He said schools and colleges should appoint psychologists and counsel students. He asked the students to report any sale or consumption of drugs to the toll-free number 14500.

MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao, IRCS district president Dr. G. Samaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkata Ratnam, Excise and Prohibition superintendent T. Showry, District Legal Services Authority secretary A. Padma, psychiatrist Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi, students of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Government Polytechnic and PSCMR College of Engineering and Technology were present.