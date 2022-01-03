Drowning incident: bodies of two youth traced at RK Beach

Deceased visited Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad

The bodies of two youth Mohammed Aziz (21) and Kota Shiva (21), who had gone missing at RK Beach on Sunday evening, were traced after they washed ashore at the beach on Monday afternoon.

It may be remembered that the two deceased along with six others from Begumpet area of Hyderabad had gone to RK Beach on Sunday afternoon. Three of them ventured into the water and all three were dragged deeper by the strong currents.

While the community guards present at the beach could pull out Ch. Siva Kumar (24), who later died undergoing treatment at King George Hospital, Azeez and Kota Shiva, had gone missing and were presumed drowned.

Though the Marine Police and Coast Guard searched till late in the night, the two were not traced. The search operation continued on Monday and the bodies were found floating close to the same place from where they had gone missing.

The police closed the RK Beach for the visitors for search operations from Sunday evening.

The family members of the victims, who arrived in the morning, waited at the beach till the bodies were found.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem to King George Hospital.

On Sunday four persons, including a woman Sumithra Tripathi (21) from Bhadrak, Odisha, had gone missing at RK Beach, in two incidents.

Sumithra and Siva Kumar were rescued by the community guards, but had died later undergoing treatment at KGH.

With the surfacing of the bodies on Monday, the death toll due to drowning at RK Beach on Sunday, goes to four.