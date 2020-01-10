Drop three capitals plan: Lokesh

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has urged the YSRCP government to not go ahead with its three capitals move in the larger interests of the State.

Taking part in relay hunger strike launched by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti at the Addanki Bus Stand Centre here on Friday, Mr. Lokesh said that the TDP government had plumped for Amaravati as the capital only after the Assembly adopted a resolution to that effect unanimously and obtaining environment and other clearances from the Union government.

Mr. Lokesh opined that it was not proper on the part of the YSRCP, which had backed the move then, to act as per its whims and fancies, particularly after huge sums had been spent on developing the capital.

People would lose faith in the administration if there was no continuity in policies on larger issues concerning the State, he observed.

People from different walks of life, who included lawyers, doctors, and chartered accounts, joined the relay fast led by JAC chairman and Indian People’s Theatre Association honorary State president Nalluri Venkateswarlu demanding that the government give up its three capitals move.

“We will intensify our agitation to the grass roots if the government remains indifferent to our demand,” he cautioned.

‘An insult to farmers’

The government’s move was an insult to the farmers who had parted with their land, said TDP State president K. Kala Venkata Rao.

It was unfortunate that the government was trying to suppress the protests being staged in a democratic and peaceful manner by using police force, said JAC convener Alla Venkateswara Rao.

TDP MLAs Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and G. Ravikumar were among those who joined the relay fast inaugurated by party district president D. Janardhana Rao.