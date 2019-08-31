‘Drop the idea of shiftingCapital out of Amaravati’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the politics being played over Capital city was reminiscent of what happened at the time of bifurcation and expressed the hope that the speculation on it (Capital)’s being shifted to some other place would not turn into reality.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan asserted that it would not be prudent to even think of developing the Capital at another location after farmers of the region parted with thousands of acres of fertile land. He asked the government to refrain from creating an impression that it was contemplating shifting the Capital on the ground that it was prone to flooding.

Addressing the public at Bethapudi, Nidamarru, Kuragallu, Thullur, Ananthavaram and Mandadam in the Capital region on Friday, he said the speculation had created fear in the minds of farmers. It was the government's responsibility to make its stand clear on the sensitive issue.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should himself put an end to the controversy by making a statement lest his Ministers and party leaders should further rake up the issue.

Farmers told Mr. Pawan Kalyan that the width of Kondaveetivagu which was previously 10 metres was increased to 100 metres and there was never an instance in the last 100 years when it received more than 0.50 tmcft. Therefore, the fear that Kondaveetivagu would inundate the Capital region was ill-founded. Not even one of the 29 capital villages was ever flooded by it, the farmers said.

Snipe at Botcha

The JSP chief said it would be foolish to change the capital city whenever a new government comes and ridiculed that if Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana becomes the CM, he might shift it to Vizianagaram.

He pointed out that the loans taken for the construction of Amaravati have to be repaid with taxpayers’ money and that after so much work had been done, if the government was bent upon shifting the Capital, the consequences would be devastating, he warned.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu dropped the idea of land acquisition after he raised an objection on the farmers’ behalf. He would stand by the farmers who now faced the prospect of their sacrifices going waste.

JSP leaders Rapaka Varaprasad (MLA, Razole) and Nadendla Manohar were among those present.