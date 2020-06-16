Drop plans of conducting SSC exams: BJYM urges govt.

BJYM leader Surendra Mohan addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 June 2020 23:06 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday demanded that the government drop the plan of conducting SSC examinations, scheduled to begin on July 10, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and promote all students in the State.

“As many as 11 States have promoted the students without conducting the examinations. The A.P. government should reconsider its decision of holding the examinations as the COVID positive cases are rising,” BJYM national executive member Surendra Mohan told the media here on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

An estimated 8 lakh students are expected to write the examinations and many parents would accompany them to the examination centres in the absence of public transport.

‘Avoid risk’

“If one student appearing for the examination is found to be COVID positive, all the students have to be put under quarantine for 14 days. Their families have to be isolated. Given the situation, the government should not put the lives of lakhs of students and their parents at risk,” said Mr. Surendra Mohan.