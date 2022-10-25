Drop plan to privatise Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant, CITU tells Andhra Pradesh government

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government must drop the plan to privatise Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant (SDSTPS) in Nellore district.

In a press release on the eve of the commissioning of a 800-MW unit at the thermal power plant by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, CITU State president Ch. Narsinga Rao and general secretary M.A. Gafoor said that the SDSTPS employees had been protesting against the privatisation plan for the last 281 days, during which tenders have been invited for handing over the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of the thermal power plant to private companies.

The employees are upset with the manner in which the government is proceeding to entrust the power plant’s O&M to the Adani Group, which has been cleared by the Cabinet in blatant disregard to the sentiments of the hundreds of farmers who had given away their lands for the project, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government should shelve the privatisation plan, lest the employees and workers would intensify their stir, the CITU leaders said.