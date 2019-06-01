Andhra Pradesh

Drop move to privatise RTC, says CPI

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to shelve the proposal to privatise the APSRTC.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Reddy on Saturday, he suggested the government to bear the transport undertaking’s entire debt and help it come out of the red.

Mr. Ramakrishna suggested to the government to allocate ₹3,700 crore to the APSRTC in the budget and accept all the demands of the employees’ Joint Action Committee, which called for a strike.

The government should also consider the pleas for compassionate appointments and stop out-sourcing employees.

Mr. Ramakrishna stated that the APSRTC was steeped in losses amounting to ₹6,265 crore due to the policies of previous governments.

