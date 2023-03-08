ADVERTISEMENT

Drop move to fix smart meters to agriculture pumpsets, says CPI(M)

March 08, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) has demanded that the State government withdraw the decision to fix meters to the agriculture pumpsets in the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, party State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said the government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue before going ahead with its decision.

“Prayas Energy has prepared a report stating that smart meters are not beneficial. The meters will not help in energy savings. Public money is being misused. Many energy experts have aired similar views,” he added.

The government was going ahead with its plan to spend ₹6,500 crore on smart meters, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, and demanded that it re-examine the issue.

