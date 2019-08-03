Andhra Pradesh

Drop move to disinvest in LIC: staff to Centre

Lunch-hour demonstrations staged in front of branches

Activists of the All India LIC Employees’ Federation staged a protest demanding that the Centre withdraw its proposal to disinvest in the Life Insurance Corporation of India. LIC employees held a lunch-hour demonstration against the disinvestment proposal in front of their respective branches.

Career Agent Branch Unit secretary S.V. Giridhar, addressing the protesters in front of the unit, said that the LIC had advanced ₹29 lakh crore for the development of different sectors in the country. Efforts were being made to hand over such a great institution to the private sector, Mr. Giridhar alleged.

Funds were being taken from the LIC for investment in the stock market and loss-making companies, he charged.

Federation leaders K. Ramesh, K. Srinivas, Hepsiba, Kamalakath, Anjani Kumar, K Vijayam and Vidya Rupini were among those who participated.

