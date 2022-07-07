Drop move to close down 8,000 schools in State, demands Naidu

‘It is a historical blunder and the TDP will oppose it tooth and nail’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu being greeted by party cadres on his arrival at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday asked the State government to drop its “move to close down about 8,000 schools.”

Addressing a public meeting at the TDP’s ‘Mini Mahanadu’ at Madanapalle, Mr. Naidu said parents and students should boycott the YSRCP leaders in their respective villages to “save the schools.”

“The move to close down schools is a historical blunder, which the TDP has resolved to oppose tooth and nail. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stooped to the level of destroying the future of students,” he said.

Mr. Naidu took objection to the plethora of restrictions imposed on the Amma Vodi scheme, causing despair among the poor and downtrodden students and their mothers. Closure of schools would force children to walk long distances to go to school, he added.

The TDP was always in the forefront to caution people to shun the ‘J-brand’ liquor, he said. Alleging that customers were being denied bills at wine shops, Mr. Naidu said the laboratory reports pointed to the presence of hazardous chemicals in the brands.

The State government, by mobilising ₹8 lakh crore debt, had imposed a burden of ₹7 lakh on each of the 1.5 crore families in the State, he said.

While stating that a few in the Police Department were harassing the TDP cadres, Mr. Naidu said he would take them to task after the TDP came to power.

Alleging largescale loot of public wealth, he said the YSRCP cadres were not leaving private lands as well.

Referring to former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government had lost fear and respect for the judiciary and the enforcement agencies.

The TDP chief exhorted people to question the government’s “false promises” on Special Category Status, job calendar, and move to arrange meters to agriculture connections. He also flayed the YSRCP government for watering down the welfare schemes introduced by the TDP government.

Mr. Naidu promised to make Madanapalle the district headquarters and bring Punganur Assembly constituency, now in Chittoor district, under Annamayya district.

Mr. Naidu said the TDP would not allow the Kadapa-Madanapalle-Bengaluru railway line to be diverted as Pulivendula-Bengaluru direct line.

Meanwhile, the police had a tough time controlling the people who thronged the venue from all over Annamayya district and parts of Chittoor as well.

Earlier, Mr Naidu, who reached Madanapalle from Bengaluru by road, received an overwhelming response from the people on the Madanapalle-Karnataka border.

Senior TDP leaders from Chittoor, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts took part in the party event.