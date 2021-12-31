Drop Ministers abusing Veerraju, Vishnu Kumar Raju urges CM

Visakhapatnam

31 December 2021 20:04 IST

‘State government should reduce the prices of liquor first’

BJP State vice president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to drop the Ministers and control YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs, who, he alleged were using abusive language against BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, Mr. Raju said that the YSR Congress Party government should reduce the prices of liquor, if possible, instead of criticising Mr. Veerraju. He alleged that the State has witnessed despotic rule for the past two-and-a-half years and hoped that YSR Congress Party Ministers and MLAs would change their attitude at least in the New Year.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the roads in the State were in bad shape but contractors were not evincing interest in taking up the works as they were not paid their dues by the government. He said that if the same trend continued the YSRCP would not get any seats in the next elections.

He challenged the Chief Minister to win at least 15 seats, without luring voters with liquor and money. The YSR Congress Party government gave assurances of total prohibition but was now allowing wine shops to function as usual on the New Year Eve, he said. He said that the ‘Praja agraha sabha’ in Vijayawada had revealed that the people were opposing the YSR Congress Party rule.