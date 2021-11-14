Drop merger of aided institutions: Pawan Kalyan

The Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday demanded that the Government drop its plan on the merger of aided educational institutions.

In a statement, the JSP chief pointed to the widespread protests by students and their parents in places like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Kakinada and said the only way to allay their apprehensions was to revoke the four G.O.s pertaining to the aided education system.

Referring to the Government claim that there was no coercion or pressure and that the managements of these institutions were being given four options to choose from, Mr. Kalyan said it was an eyewash.

He demanded that the G.O.s 42, 50, 51 and 19 should be revoked as they were against the spirit of the Right to Education Act and the aided educational institutions should be allowed to continue as they are functioning now.