Drones will be used for effective implementation of ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ drive in Andhra Pradesh, says official

Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Gandham Chandrudu on September 24 (Tuesday) said services of drones would be utilised to achieve the cleanliness mission undertaken as part of the ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ drive, in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Mr. Chandrudu said with the support of the A.P. Drones Corporation, drone services were proposed at various urban local bodies as a pilot project, especially for identification of units where the cleanliness mission is needed to be implemented and also to monitor the works in progress. He said authorities had started utilising drone services in some of the urban local bodies like Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore.

Mr. Chandrudu said using drones, officials concerned would effectively monitor and promote various cleanliness programmes till October 2. The data thus collected would be preserved for future use, he said.

