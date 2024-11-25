Drones to keep a tab on vulnerable places on city outskirts in Anantapur of A.P.

In an effort to curb crime especially those involving ganja addicts, the Anantapur police have started using drones to keep a tab on the movement of suspicious elements and anti-social activities in the remote areas on the outskirts of the city.

Three drones were utilised by the police to track the movement of people in these remote areas which are covered with bushes and shrubs and are not easily accessible to reach in vehicles. Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh said they have decided to use technology as a pre-emptive measure to curb criminal activities.

“Drones will be used to fly over areas vulnerable for criminal activities like city outskirts, shrubby areas, and open places to keep a check on the movement of suspicious elements and to keep a vigil,’’ Mr. Jagadeesh said.

Officials said the district police started this exercise following the following the incident where a woman and her daughter-in-law were gangraped in Chilamathur mandal of neighbouring Sri Sathya Sai district last month. The accused, who included minors, took advantage of the family residing on the outskirts of the village.

During interrogation, it came to light that the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted nearly 27 girls and women who went to secluded places along with their male accomplices and even robbed them. No one had came forward to lodge a complaint fearing humiliation, the police said.

“We want to pre-empt any such incidents here. Ganja addicts take shelter in secluded places and outskirts of the city and there is a possibility of them involving in criminal activities and we want to curb them,’’ an officer said.

Anantapur city is divided into four law and order police stations and a traffic police station. Of the four law and order police stations, three police stations cover outskirts of the city and vulnerable areas. The drones were used in I Town, III Town, IV town and Rural Police station limits and some people who were consuming alcohol in public places in the city outskirts were caught.

The drones would be used in Guntakal and Tadipatri in the future, officials added.