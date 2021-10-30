Drones to help police keep an eye on liquor smuggling

VIJAYAWADA

30 October 2021 01:29 IST

7,282 offenders arrested this year, says Krishna SP

Police are planning to deploy drones to identify Illicit Distilled (ID) liquor manufacturing dens and to check illegal transportation of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) into the State, and geo-tag their residences.

Station House Officers will identify repeat offenders, and open rowdy-, history- and suspect sheets and also identify those who have been expelled from the district for a period of time due to their criminal record. These persons would be treated as notorious offenders and the police would write to the Revenue Department seeking that the families of the offenders not be given benefits of government schemes, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said.

Around 2,500 persons, involved in various cases and facing trials in different courts, were counselled at Basavapunnaiah Stadium here on Friday. Police warned them of severe consequences if they failed to mend their ways. Police said they would use the P.D. Act against them if they continued to break the law.

Checkposts would be doubled at border areas and in vulnerable areas, and technical intelligence would be used to book the culprits as part of the Special Action Plan, said Mr. Kaushal.

Women booked

“Many women and minors are also involved in ganja peddling and ID liquor manufacturing and selling in some habitations. Some villagers are resorting to smuggling and sale of banned gutkha products, and the data of habitual offenders is being prepared,” the SP said.

More than 10,000 persons involved in ganja, gutkha, NDPL and arrack cases are throwing their lives away. Their children and family members are facing social stigma and are unable to pursue their studies or get jobs and lead a steady life, the SP said.

Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shaik Masum Basha said that police planned to conduct joint raids on crime-prone villages and book cases against notorious offenders.

600 checkposts

“ID liquor cases are more in the tribal hamlets and island villages Kruthivennu, Pedana, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru, Jaggaiahpeta, Nagayalanka and other villages. Police conducted raids in many thandas and more raids would be done soon,” the SP said, and asked the villagers to shun illegal activities and turn a new leaf.

Police arrested 7,282 persons in 6,430 ganja and gutkha smuggling and sale, ID liquor brewing and other excise cases in Krishna district in 2021. Around 600 checkposts were planned and constant vigil will be maintained on arrack manufacturers, transporters, financiers, distributors and sellers, Mr. Kaushal said.

Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu said that under a Special Action Plan, police will identify the criminals through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS), cordon and search, nakabandi and other operations. Sheets will be booked against those were involved in more than one NDPS, ID liquor cases, the DSP warned.