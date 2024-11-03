Drones to be deployed to check sand smuggling

The NTR Commissionerate police are set to crack the whip on those smuggling sand to Telangana by violating Andhra Pradesh’s free sand policy.

“Drones will be used to check illegal sand mining, smuggling, stock-keeping, and selling sand on the black market. Steps are being taken to strictly implement the free sand policy,” Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu told The Hindu on Sunday, November 3.

“We received complaints about some middlemen violating the guidelines issued by the government on free sand policy and were resorting to irregularities. Many smugglers were shifting stocks to the neighbouring Telangana State,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said as he monitored the sand stocks at various places in the district from Vijayawada command control centre..

It is alleged that some middlemen and smugglers were selling sand on the black market at over ₹7,000 a tractor-full and ₹18,000 a lorry-full, violating the free sand policy rules.

“The free sand policy in A.P. has turned out to be a boon to builders and contractors in Telangana. The sand is being smuggled to Khammam, Madhira, Kothagudem, Wyra, Sathupalli, Suryapeta, Hyderabad and other places in Telangana,” says a mason, K. Seetaramaiah of A. Kondur mandal in NTR district.

“Police received complaints from the general public on sand smuggling and selling stocks at higher prices. Instructions have been given to Law and Order, Task Force and the Special Branch police to act tough on sand smugglers,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

Several complaints

“The Mylavaram, Gampalagudem, G. Konduru, Vatsavai, Chillakallu and other police registered 100 cases in the last three months against sand smugglers. Investigation officers seized about 150 vehicles, including earth moving machines, tippers, tractors and lorries being used for illegal sand mining and supply, and imposed ₹2,18,000 fine on them,” the Police Commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K.M. Maheswara Raju said that 195 persons were arrested in the last few months and that the police have been instructed to identify the kingpin of the sand smuggling racket.

In all, 17 checkposts have been arranged on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders to check smuggling. Notices have been served to the owners of tractors, lorries, and earth-moving machines in this regard.

The police commissioner said instructions had been given to intensify patrolling to check illegal sand stocks, monitor the situation from the command control centre, and to book cases against the smugglers.

